Report Card Grades for Every NBA Team: How Many Teams Are Truly Acing Season?

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Not too long ago, I was minding my own business when an avalanche of late-night Slack notifications sent my laptop's internal fan amok. It was Santa Claus, force-pinging me despite my alerts being turned off, informing me he received an influx of letters begging for another piping-hot batch of NBA report-card grades in time for Christmas.

And who am I to disappoint children and grown adults alike?

Just like last time, each squad will be evaluated relative to their individual expectations. Bad teams that were supposed to be bad will not get slammed as harshly as should-be good teams that are, so far, not good.

Issues beyond franchise control will continue to be accounted for wherever necessary. Rosters ravaged by injuries and absences from the league's health and safety protocols will be judged relative to the number and importance of missing players.

Rest assured: Every aspect and caveat of team performance will be considered prior to dusting off the red pen. Individual players, lineup decisions, extracurricular distractions and miscues, strength of schedules, strengths, weaknesses, surprises and disappointments, among other things, all factor into final impressions.

Previous grades will be noted for posterity, and more recent developments must be taken under advisement. We will not belabor points and concerns made on prior report cards. Overall, though, every team's entire season, through games played on Dec. 16, is still getting put under the microscope.