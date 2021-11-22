0 of 30

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Relative to expectations.

Remember this sentiment as we navigate early-season report card grades for every NBA team. Each squad will be evaluated on their own individual scale. Bad teams that were supposed to be bad will not be judged as harshly as should-be good teams that are, so far, not good.

Circumstances beyond organizational control will be accounted for wherever necessary. It absolutely matters that Zion Williamson has yet to play for the New Orleans Pelicans, and that the Milwaukee Bucks rotation has spent much of the year ravaged by injuries. Valid excuses will soften the blow for any squads that seem like underachievers.

Just about everything under the sun is subject to judgment. Individual performances, lineup decisions, play styles, extracurricular distractions and miscues, strength of schedules, surprises and disappointments, among other things, all factor into final impressions. Recent developments will be considered, but this is an assessment of the entire year.

These grades are not irreversible. Roughly one-quarter of the season is in the books. Teams have time to meet, exceed and, yes, tumble below expectations. But enough basketball has also been played for us to break out the red pen, without hesitation, and treat most of what we've seen to date as each organization's normal.