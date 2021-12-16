College Football Recruiting Rankings: Top 2021 Schools After Early NSDDecember 16, 2021
College Football Recruiting Rankings: Top 2021 Schools After Early NSD
Georgia had the top 2020 recruiting class in the country, and Alabama was No. 1 in the 2021 rankings. And while both schools are faring well again during the 2022 cycle, it's another SEC program that currently has the top-ranked class in the nation.
After the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday, Texas A&M now owns the top spot in the 247Sports composite team rankings for the 2022 class. The Aggies have a talented group of 26 recruits, 25 of whom signed national letters of intent on early signing day.
Jimbo Fisher is doing a tremendous job getting top high school players to come to Texas A&M. The recruiting cycle may not be over, but the Aggies are in good position to potentially finish with the top 2022 class. There are still two days remaining in the window, though, and some recruits will wait until the traditional national signing day on Feb. 2.
With a busy first day of the early signing period complete, here's a look at the schools that currently have the best 2022 recruiting classes.
1. Texas A&M
Texas A&M surged to the top of the 247Sports composite team rankings with an impressive showing on the opening day of the early signing period.
The Aggies have four 5-star commits, and three of them signed NLIs: defensive lineman Walter Nolen (No. 2 in the 2022 class, defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (No. 16) and quarterback Conner Weigman (No. 19).
Evan Stewart, a 5-star wide receiver, remains committed to Texas A&M. The Aggies are also the 247Sports Crystal Ball favorites to land three more 5-stars: linebacker Harold Perkins, defensive lineman Shemar Stewart and cornerback Denver Harris.
On Wednesday, Texas A&M signed defensive linemen Anthony Lucas and Enai White and offensive lineman Kam Dewberry, a trio of 4-star recruits who were previously uncommitted. It now has 19 4-star recruits, tied with Alabama for the most in any class in the nation.
Fisher and Texas A&M continue to gain momentum on the recruiting trail, and it may not slow down during the 2022 cycle if the Aggies can land at least a couple more 5-star players. Regardless, it's been an impressive performance that should set up Texas A&M for plenty of future success.
2. Alabama
Alabama may not end up with the No. 1 recruiting class for the second straight year, but if it doesn't finish in the top spot, it won't be too far down the list.
The Crimson Tide are currently ranked No. 2 in the 247Sports composite team rankings with a 2022 class that now features three 5-star recruits and 19 4-star players.
On Wednesday, they added several talented recruits who were previously uncommitted. That group includes wide receiver Shazz Preston, defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry, edge-rusher Jihaad Campbell and cornerback Earl Little Jr., all of whom are 4-star recruits.
The Crimson Tide's 2022 class may be close to completion, and it's another impressive group of players that head coach Nick Saban is bringing into the program.
Of Alabama's 24 commits, 22 have now signed their NLIs. It's still waiting on a pair of 4-star recruits: tight end Jaleel Skinner and defensive lineman Walter Bob. It's possible neither could join the Tide, but even if that's the case, they could fill those spots with talented players still available.
3. Georgia
Georgia missed out on one of its top targets on Wednesday when 5-star safety Kamari Wilson opted to sign with Florida, which wasn't even included among the top four schools he had announced last week.
However, the Bulldogs have still fared well on the recruiting trail, which is why their 2022 class is currently at No. 3 in the 247Sports composite team rankings. And although they couldn't land Wilson, they still brought in some talented players to open the early signing period.
Georgia beat out Alabama and Florida State to land 5-star defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. That gives the Bulldogs five 5-star recruits in their 2022 class, which is the most of any in the nation.
With 26 committed players (23 of whom have now signed) in its 2022 class, Georgia is in position to again finish among the top teams in the class rankings. While it seems unlikely the Bulldogs will ascend to No. 1, there's nothing wrong with finishing in the top three.