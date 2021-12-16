College Football Recruiting Rankings: Top 2021 Schools After Early NSD

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Georgia had the top 2020 recruiting class in the country, and Alabama was No. 1 in the 2021 rankings. And while both schools are faring well again during the 2022 cycle, it's another SEC program that currently has the top-ranked class in the nation.

After the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday, Texas A&M now owns the top spot in the 247Sports composite team rankings for the 2022 class. The Aggies have a talented group of 26 recruits, 25 of whom signed national letters of intent on early signing day.

Jimbo Fisher is doing a tremendous job getting top high school players to come to Texas A&M. The recruiting cycle may not be over, but the Aggies are in good position to potentially finish with the top 2022 class. There are still two days remaining in the window, though, and some recruits will wait until the traditional national signing day on Feb. 2.

With a busy first day of the early signing period complete, here's a look at the schools that currently have the best 2022 recruiting classes.