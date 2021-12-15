Early National Signing Day 2021: Grading Every Top 25 Team's Class on Day 1

1 of 13

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

No. 25 Texas A&M

Key signees: 5-star DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, 5-star QB Conner Weigman and 4-star S Bryce Anderson

Analysis: If there's one thing we know about Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, it's that he can recruit.

While most of the prospects that signed with TAMU on Wednesday were expected, he did gain a big-time commitment from 4-star tight end Jake Johnson, who is the No. 1 overall tight end prospect in the 2022 class. Johnson is the younger brother of former LSU QB Max Johnson, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month. Fisher could end up landing both Johnsons.

Fisher also got a signature on Wednesday afternoon from the No. 1 recruit from the state of Arizona in DL Anthony Lucas. The Aggies also signed 4-star OL Kam Dewberry, the No. 3-ranked IOL prospect in the class.

TAMU's day was so good, the Aggies surpassed Alabama in the rankings for the No. 1 class in the nation.

Grade: A+

No. 24 San Diego State

Key signees: 3-star WR Jacoby Kelly, 3-star OT Laakea Kapoi and 3-star DL Ryan Henderson



Analysis: San Diego State had a successful 2021 regular season, finishing 11-2 and making it to the Mountain West Conference Championship Game. Although the Aztecs lost to Utah State 46-13, the future is bright.

SDSU isn't exactly known as a recruiting powerhouse, so head coach Brady Hoke getting signatures from several high-quality 3-stars is a solid recruiting class for the Aztecs.

Grade: B

No. 23 Louisiana



Key Signees: 3-star LB Kailep Edwards



Analysis: Louisiana is in the midst of a coaching change, as longtime head coach Billy Napier is now at Florida. So it's not too surprising that ULL's 2022 class had just one signee on Wednesday in 3-star LB Kailep Edwards, who is the 32nd-ranked prospect out of Louisiana.

If new Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux can maintain some of the other 3-star recruits committed to Louisiana, like CB Lorenzell Dubose or QB Zeon Chriss, the 2022 class will be in good shape.

Grade: B

No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats



Key signees: 4-star DE Tyreese Fearbry, 4-star LB Keaten Wade and 4-star DL Deone Walker



Analysis: This has a chance to be one of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops' best recruiting classes yet. Although the Wildcats historically rank between 20 and 25 nationally, UK's 2022 class currently sits at 12th in the country, per 247Sports.

A big part of Stoops' success is recruiting prospects outside of the bluegrass state and South in general. His highest-ranked recruit, DE Tyreese Fearbry, is the No. 5 prospect out of Pennsylvania, so getting him to go away from Big Ten country is a huge get. Four-star DL Deone Walker is also the No. 5-ranked prospect out of the state of Michigan.

Stoops also landed a pair of key transfers in this class. Former Auburn DL Tashawn Manning will be able to suit up for the Wildcats immediately, as will Virginia Tech receiver transfer Tayvion Robinson.

Grade: A+

No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks



Key signees: 4-star WR Isaiah Sategna, 4-star OT Andrew Chamblee and 4-star OT E'Marion Harris



Analysis: Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was hired after the 2019 season, and his 2022 class looks like his best one yet. It ranks 19th nationally, and ninth inside the SEC.

Pittman's big-name 4-star verbal commitments in Sategna, Chamblee and Harris ended up signing on Wednesday. The Razorbacks also signed receiver target Samuel Mbake, who is the No. 44 prospect out of the state of Georgia. Arkansas added big-time transfers in former LSU DE Landon Jackson and Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood.

Grade: A