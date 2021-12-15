Alabama Football Recruiting 2021: Top Commitments Landed, Recruit Predictions

0 of 4

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Alabama has been dominant on the recruiting trail during the Nick Saban era, and the 2022 cycle has been no different. The Crimson Tide are again in position to end up with the No. 1 class in the country, depending on how many more commitments they can land.

The early signing period begins Wednesday, and Alabama currently has the No. 2 2022 class in the country, per the 247Sports composite team rankings, behind only SEC rival Georgia. The Tide are going to be looking to pass the Bulldogs while also holding off Texas A&M, which is at No. 3.

A lot of recruits will be sending in their national letters of intent over the next three days during the early signing window. Some of them will be Alabama commits who have never wavered, but there could be uncommitted recruits who sign with the Crimson Tide all at once.

Here's a look at the top 2022 recruits Alabama has landed so far, followed by some predictions heading into the early signing period.