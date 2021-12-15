Early National Signing Day 2021: CFB Recruit Announcement Schedule, Predictions

0 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The college football recruiting process has changed significantly in recent years. While official announcements have long made for prime sports-television programming, the attention has moved from the national signing day in February to the early signing period in December.

This year's early signing period for Division 1 will open on Wednesday and runs through Friday.

Expect many, if not the vast majority, of the top high school recruits in the country to make their official announcements in the coming days.

Of the top 20 recruits, according to 247Sports, 15 have already committed. Some may wait until February, but we should have a good idea of how the top recruiting classes shape up by the end of the week.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 early signing period.