Predictions for NXT Superstars Who Will Get Called Up to WWE Main Roster in 2022

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

As NXT is a developmental system, the ultimate goal for every WWE Superstar should be a call-up to the main roster and a prominent spot on Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown.

Not everyone gets that opportunity. In 2021, tons of Superstars were let go from NXT without getting a chance to prove themselves at all, while some who had made the jump were released nevertheless.

Thankfully, despite all the examples of great talent like Keith Lee and Tegan Nox who didn't achieve the success they deserve, there were still some like Damian Priest who were able to make the best of their call-ups.

With a new year comes new opportunities. There are still many great wrestlers primed to make the jump over to Raw or SmackDown in the next 12 months.

Before that happens, let's toss out some predictions for NXT Superstars who will get called up to the main roster in 2022.