Ohio State Football Recruiting 2021: Top Commitments Landed, Recruit Predictions

0 of 3

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Though the program's reign atop the Big Ten ended in 2021, the Ohio State Buckeyes haven't surrendered every No. 1 spot.

They still boast the conference's top-ranked recruiting class, which is also considered the fourth-best haul nationally. What's currently an 18-player group features two 5-star talents and five of the eight highest-rated players from the Buckeye State.

The future isn't looking any dimmer in Columbus.

As the early signing period kicks off, we're highlighting the Buckeyes' top commits and more targets to know.