Ohio State Football Recruiting 2021: Top Commitments Landed, Recruit Predictions
Though the program's reign atop the Big Ten ended in 2021, the Ohio State Buckeyes haven't surrendered every No. 1 spot.
They still boast the conference's top-ranked recruiting class, which is also considered the fourth-best haul nationally. What's currently an 18-player group features two 5-star talents and five of the eight highest-rated players from the Buckeye State.
The future isn't looking any dimmer in Columbus.
As the early signing period kicks off, we're highlighting the Buckeyes' top commits and more targets to know.
Top Commitments
For the first time in a decade, the state of Ohio has produced two 5-star prospects. Unlike in 2011 when Trey DePriest left for Alabama, however, the Buckeyes have grabbed them both.
C.J. Hicks is a 6'3", 215-pound linebacker, and Sonny Styles is a 6'4", 215-pound safety. They're ranked 12th and 13th overall in the country, respectively, and are poised to give Ohio State multiple 5-star signees for the sixth consecutive cycle.
Ohio State has seven more top-100 prospects in the fold.
Most recently, defensive lineman Caden Curry (No. 86 overall) chose the Buckeyes on Tuesday afternoon. He picked them over SEC powerhouse Alabama and home-state Indiana.
The other top-100 players are quarterback Devin Brown (No. 53), cornerback Terrance Brooks (No. 56), linebacker Gabe Powers (No. 61), wideout Caleb Burton (No. 68), edge-rusher Kenyatta Jackson (No. 70) and wideout Kaleb Brown (No. 72).
Announcements to Watch
Ohio State has a stacked class, but the December window might not be loaded with new faces.
USC is a leading option for safety Zion Branch (No. 47), while offensive lineman Earnest Greene (No. 40) has most often been connected to Alabama and Georgia. Defensive lineman Christen Miller (No. 107) is down to OSU, Alabama and Georgia, and edge-rusher Enai White (No. 37) is strongly linked to Texas A&M.
Plus, two 4-stars from Wisconsin, offensive lineman Carson Hinzman (No. 134) and defensive lineman Isaac Hamm (No. 337), are choosing between Ohio State and the home-state Badgers.
The Buckeyes are also trying to keep Terrance Brooks in the class, but Texas is still chasing the in-state player.
Looking to the future, there is more optimism.
After picking up Curry on Tuesday, the Buckeyes are hoping edge-rusher Omari Abor (No. 38) further stocks the defensive line. He is expected to announce his choice at the Under Armour All-American Game in January but could quietly sign this month.
The same applies to defensive lineman Hero Kanu (No. 105), who is waiting for the All-American Bowl in January.
Recruit Predictions
Wednesday, the opening moment of the December signing period, will likely be kind to rival Michigan. The excitement around those additions will only fuel Ohio State's bitterness.
But no matter what happens in Ann Arbor—barring a shocking flip by unknown targets—the Buckeyes will have a higher-rated class.
That doesn't mean everything, but it should minimize the sting of an otherwise slow day.
Branch is probably headed to USC, and SEC schools are strong favorites for Greene, Miller and White. Hamm never officially visited Ohio State, which is a sign that ordinarily means that school is out. Wisconsin would otherwise be Hamm's choice.
Hinzman is the Buckeyes' best shot at a commit, though he could end up waiting like Abor and Kanu. As we anticipate Ohio State eventually adding the latter two, however, Wisconsin is incredibly tough to beat out for blue-chip linemen within the state.
All recruiting information via 247Sports. Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.