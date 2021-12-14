3 Takeaways from Rams' Week 14 Win

0 of 3

Jeff Lewis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams got back on track in dramatic fashion on Monday night.

Yes, L.A. ended its three-game skid against the Jacksonville Jaguars a week ago, but Jacksonville isn't exactly a measuring stick for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. The Arizona Cardinals are, and the Rams bested their hated division foe on the road.

Cooper Kupp sliced the Cardinals defense for a career-high 13 catches, while the defense survived a late rally that included a successful onside kick. While L.A. did possess a 10-point lead late in the fourth quarter, this was a tight game on a national stage and with prime playoff positioning on the line.

The Cardinals lost control of the NFC's No. 1 seed on Monday night.

This was the sort of test that the Rams needed to pass to show they are title contenders. By doing just that, Los Angeles proved it is a legitimate threat in the conference race.

Here's what else we learned during L.A.'s 30-23 win in Week 14.