Ranking the Best NBA Shooters Since 2000

0 of 10

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Stephen Curry is officially the greatest of all time.

What became inevitable over the past few years finally happened for the Golden State Warriors star. On a mid-December day in New York, he broke the NBA's record for career three-pointers and provided the ultimate addition to his title as the greatest shooter in league history.

Throughout the past two decades, though, which players are closest to Curry's throne? Or, perhaps better said, who did the Baby-Faced Assassin surpass along the way?

Only production since 2000 is considered, so a 1990s marksman such as Reggie Miller is not included. The order is subjective but factors in minutes played, total scoring output, three-point percentage, three-point attempt rate and effective field-goal percentage.