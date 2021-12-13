3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 14 Loss

1 of 3

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Bears came into this divisional matchup as big underdogs. However, they produced some big plays in the first half that made it seem like they had a chance to knock off the NFC North-leading Packers.

Justin Fields threw a pair of long touchdown passes in the second quarter, connecting with Jakeem Grant Sr. for a 46-yard scoring strike and also throwing a 54-yard touchdown pass to Damiere Byrd. Grant then extended Chicago's lead to 24-14 with a 97-yard punt return TD with one minute, 32 seconds to go in the first half.

After the Bears' big opening, they had a disappointing second half in which they scored only three points, which came on a Cairo Santos field goal with 1:22 to go after the Packers had built an 18-point lead. Chicago punted three times and committed a pair of turnovers over the final two quarters.

"Tale of two halves," Nagy said, per The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain. "I think for us to be able to come out that first two quarters and do what we did, that was fun. That was good football. The guys played energized."

In the future, the Bears will need to find a way to keep up their momentum rather than allowing their opponent to take it away. They put up enough points early in this game to give them a chance to win, but they didn't capitalize on it.