3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 14 Win

Star pass-rusher Myles Garrett complained about Cleveland's lack of adjustments following the Week 10 loss to the New England Patriots.

"We never had a chance just because we didn't make any adjustments on the sideline or when we had time to," he said, per Ben Axelrod of WKYC.

That 45-7 loss was undoubtedly bad, but it also marked the only time since Week 6 the defense has surrendered more than 22 points in a game. On that side of the ball, the Browns are finally starting to look like what they appeared to be on paper in the offseason.

It's taken more than three months, but new additions like Jadeveon Clowney, Troy Hill, John Johnson III and rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah may be meshing with Denzel Ward, Garrett and Co.

Sunday's game marked the second straight game in which the Browns shined against Baltimore. It didn't notch four interceptions this time around, but it kept Baltimore quarterbacks under pressure all game. Garrett's strip-sack, recovery and touchdown in the second quarter was huge and allowed Garrett to set a new franchise sack record.

A fourth-down stop following the Ravens' successful onside kick punctuated Cleveland's defensive performance.

We have to say that the defense "may" be coming together, though, because we've been here before. The Browns surrendered only 13 combined points to the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings in Weeks 3 and 4 before giving up 84 points over the next two games.