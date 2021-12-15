Ranking the Top 25 Candidates for Men's College Basketball National POY

1 of 10

Colin Castleton, Florida: Castleton is leading Florida in points, rebounds and blocks, all by a substantial margin. But he has been considerably less impressive since the calendar flipped to December, as have the Gators, with three losses in four games.

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan: Dickinson opened the season as pretty much a unanimous first-team All-American and one of the top candidates for NPOY. But he was a ghost in the loss to North Carolina (four points, five rebounds, three turnovers) and didn't do much better in the loss to Arizona, especially on the defensive end. If the Wolverines rally from their 6-4 start, though, he'll be right back in the mix.

Tari Eason, LSU: Might Trevion Williams have a challenger for national sixth man of the year? This transfer from Cincinnati has been sensational off the bench for LSU and has been the biggest catalyst for its 9-0 start. Let's see what happens once the schedule gets tougher, though.

Christian Koloko, Arizona: Teammate Bennedict Mathurin ranks in our top 20, but Koloko has actually been Arizona's most valuable player and would be my early pick for Pac-12 Player of the Year. The big man was outstanding on both ends of the floor in the marquee wins over Michigan and Illinois.

Pete Nance, Northwestern: As with Eason, we're still waiting for Nance to face tournament-caliber competition, though he'll be tested repeatedly throughout January and February in the Big Ten. He did have a double-double in the win over Maryland and filled up the box score (15 points, seven rebounds, five assists, four blocks) in the overtime loss to Wake Forest.

Jack Nunge, Xavier: Nunge had flashes during his four years at Iowa when it was clear he could be a key asset, but it never quite panned out, thanks in large part to Luka Garza stealing all the spotlight. But he has been awesome off the bench for 9-1 Xavier, especially in the important contests. He went off for 31 points and 15 rebounds in the rivalry victory over Cincinnati.

Taz Sherman, West Virginia: Per KenPom.com, no one has been the MVP of more games this season than WVU's Sherman. The Mountaineers have struggled on offense as a whole, but Sherman is averaging 21.8 points per game, held below 17 just once. If he's even 80 percent this effective in Big 12 play, he'll start getting the type of national attention that Wisconsin's Johnny Davis has gotten.

Jaden Shackelford/Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama: As Alabama continues to rise in the rankings and stakes its claim to a possible No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, one of these two guards (or maybe JD Davison) is eventually going to vault into the top 10. The smart money is on Shackelford, but the Crimson Tide's early success has been more of a "whole is greater than the sum of its parts" situation than a specific star or two.