Illinois All-American Kofi Cockburn Suspended for Selling Apparel, Memorabilia

AP Photo/Michael Allio

The Illinois men's basketball team will be without its best player to start the 2021-22 season.

All-American junior center Kofi Cockburn has been suspended by the NCAA for the first three games of the year for selling "institutionally issued apparel and memorabilia" in June.

Cockburn will also be required to repay the amount he received from selling the apparel by donating to a charity of his choice.

Cockburn received the suspension because he sold the memorabilia prior to the State of Illinois and the NCAA enacting the new NIL rules on July 1. Players are now permitted to profit off of their name, image and likeness, and Cockburn would have avoided punishment had he waited a month.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood pointed out Cockburn's situation is unique because he had been going through the NBA draft process when his infraction occurred.

"We are disappointed with the three-game suspension, because there were unprecedented factors and altered timelines related to his decision to ultimately withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school. ... That being said, we understand and respect the NCAA's decision in this matter, and we will move forward accordingly," Underwood said in a statement.

Cockburn is a preseason All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year selection. He averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds as a sophomore while shooting 65.4 percent from the field.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Cockburn will be allowed to continue practicing with the Illini while he's suspended. He will be eligible to return for the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City on Nov. 22 against Cincinnati.