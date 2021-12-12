College Bowl Picks 2021-22: Recent Odds and Predictions Against the Spread

0 of 2

Chris Seward/Associated Press

Sam Howell and the North Carolina Tar Heels came into the 2021 college football season with loftier expectations compared to most programs.

UNC failed to live up to its ACC title aspirations. It ended the regular season with a 6-6 record and a berth in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Howell opted to stay with the program for the bowl matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks, instead of preparing for the NFL draft. That decision should go a long way in deciding the winner of that postseason matchup.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are not in the same boat as North Carolina, as they will be without at least two of their star players for the Fiesta Bowl against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Running back Kyren Williams and safety Kyle Hamilton, who could be a top-10 draft pick, announced they will be focusing on their professional prospects.

Those decisions puts new Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman at a bit of a disadvantage going into the clash with the Big 12 runner-up.

