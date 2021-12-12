Early National Signing Day 2021: Top Uncommitted Football Recruits to Watch

0 of 3

David Madison/Getty Images

With so many coaching changes taking place at college football programs around the country in recent weeks, some high school recruits have modified their plans for the future. Or they've at least reopened their recruitment and are back to trying to figure out where they want to play at the next level.

Soon, some of the top undecided recruits in the 2022 class will choose a school. And that's because the early signing period begins Wednesday and runs through Friday, a three-day window in which high school football players can go ahead and send in their national letters of intent to a college program.

In recent years, the early signing period in mid-December has become a busier time than the traditional national signing day in early February. It gives these recruits a chance to lock in their college commitments and potentially enroll early at their new schools.

As this year's early signing period approaches, here's a look at some of the top undecided recruits who are expected to decide on a school during the upcoming week.