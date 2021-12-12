Early National Signing Day 2021: Top Uncommitted Football Recruits to Watch

Early National Signing Day 2021: Top Uncommitted Football Recruits to WatchDecember 12, 2021
With so many coaching changes taking place at college football programs around the country in recent weeks, some high school recruits have modified their plans for the future. Or they've at least reopened their recruitment and are back to trying to figure out where they want to play at the next level.
Soon, some of the top undecided recruits in the 2022 class will choose a school. And that's because the early signing period begins Wednesday and runs through Friday, a three-day window in which high school football players can go ahead and send in their national letters of intent to a college program.
In recent years, the early signing period in mid-December has become a busier time than the traditional national signing day in early February. It gives these recruits a chance to lock in their college commitments and potentially enroll early at their new schools.
As this year's early signing period approaches, here's a look at some of the top undecided recruits who are expected to decide on a school during the upcoming week.
Domani Jackson, CB, Mater Dei
For most of 2021, Domani Jackson was committed to USC, as the 5-star cornerback chose the Trojans on Jan. 23. However, after Clay Helton was fired and the team struggled under interim head coach Donte Williams, Jackson decided to decommit on Nov. 14.
Jackson could still end up playing for the Trojans, though, as he's considering only two schools, one of which is USC and the other being Alabama. Jackson, who currently attends Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., will either be staying close to home to join the Trojans or playing for the powerhouse Crimson Tide.
The No. 7 overall recruit and the No. 2 cornerback in the 247Sports Composite rankings, Jackson has recently shared praise for new USC head coach Lincoln Riley, stating that it was "impressive" how Riley has been in frequent communication with him (per Greg Biggins of 247Sports.com). So the Trojans are firmly in the running for Jackson, despite his decommitment less than a month ago.
Jackson is expected to choose between USC and Alabama on Wednesday, giving one of those programs a big boost to its 2022 class, as he's one of the top recruits in the country.
Kamari Wilson, S, IMG Academy
Last week, Kamari Wilson announced that he'd be committing on the first day of the early signing period and would be choosing from a group of four schools: Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M. Then, he took an official visit to Florida this weekend, so perhaps the Gators are also in the running.
Florida fired Dan Mullen last month and has since hired Billy Napier to be its new head coach, so it could be getting some boosts to its 2022 recruiting class in the near future. On Friday, Wilson tweeted that he had a "great time" while meeting with the Gators.
Georgia has been the apparent favorite to land Wilson, as the 247Sports Crystal Ball has eight experts all predicting the 5-star safety to sign with the Bulldogs. But perhaps that could change depending on how Wilson's visit at Florida went.
Wilson is the No. 28 overall recruit and No. 2 safety in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. So whichever program lands him will be getting one of the best high school defensive backs in the country.
Daylen Everette, CB, IMG Academy
On Friday, Daylen Everette announced that he was decommitting from Clemson. He had been committed to the Tigers since July 17, but now, there's a good chance he'll end up playing at a different school to begin his college career in 2022.
"Honestly I was having a lot of uncertainty about Clemson and kind of having some second thoughts," Everette said, per Andrew Ivins of 247Sports.com. "So, I thought it would be a good idea to take a look at my options."
According to Ivins, Everette is still planning to send in his NLI during the early signing period, it's just not yet clear where he'll be sending it to. But there seems to be a chance it could be Alabama, which is currently the leader to land Everette, per the 247Sports Crystal Ball.
Everette is the No. 29 overall recruit and the No. 6 cornerback in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Earlier this year, he took visits to Florida State, Georgia and North Carolina, so those could be some of the other schools he's considering.