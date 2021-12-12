Bowl Games 2021-22: Schedule and Winning Predictions for College Football Slate

Bowl Games 2021-22: Schedule and Winning Predictions for College Football SlateDecember 12, 2021
While only four college football teams have a chance to try to capture the national championship during bowl season, plenty of others get an opportunity to end the year with a bowl win. This season, there are 43 bowls taking place, which include the three that comprise the College Football Playoff.
The Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl are the two games serving as CFP semifinal matchups this season. With the high stakes and the top teams taking part (Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia), they could be among the best matchups of bowl season.
But there are plenty of bowl games outside of the CFP and New Year's Six matchups that could provide excitement over the next few weeks. The action begins on Friday, which is when both the Bahamas Bowl and Cure Bowl are taking place.
Here's the full schedule for bowl season, along with predictions for each game, followed by a closer look at some non-New Year's Six matchups that could be entertaining to watch.
Complete Bowl Schedule, Predictions
Friday, Dec. 17
Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. Toledo, noon ET, ESPN
Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Saturday, Dec. 18
Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN
New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno State, 2:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Independence Bowl: No. 13 BYU vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty, 5:45 p.m. ET, ESPN
LA Bowl: Utah State vs. Oregon State, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
New Orleans Bowl: No. 23 Louisiana vs. Marshall, 9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Monday, Dec. 20
Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Frisco Bowl: No. 24 San Diego State vs. UTSA, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 23
Frisco Football Classic: North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Friday, Dec. 24
Hawai'i Bowl: Memphis vs. Hawai'i, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl: Georgia State vs. Ball State, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Monday, Dec. 27
Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Nevada, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN
Military Bowl: Boston College vs. East Carolina, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Birmingham Bowl: No. 20 Houston vs. Auburn, noon ET, ESPN
First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville, 3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech, 6:45 p.m. ET, ESPN
Holiday Bowl: No. 18 NC State vs. UCLA, 8 p.m. ET, Fox
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota, 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Fenway Bowl: SMU vs. Virginia, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech, 2:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl: No. 19 Clemson vs. Iowa State, 5:45 p.m. ET, ESPN
Alamo Bowl: No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma, 9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina, 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN
Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN
Peach Bowl: No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Friday, Dec. 31
Gator Bowl: No. 17 Wake Forest vs. No. 25 Texas A&M, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN
Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Miami, noon ET, CBS
Arizona Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Boise State, 2 p.m. ET, BarstoolSports.com
Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Orange Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl: No. 21 Arkansas vs. Penn State, noon ET, ESPN2
Fiesta Bowl: No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Citrus Bowl: No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
Rose Bowl: No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Utah, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN
Sugar Bowl: No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss, 8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas State, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Monday, Jan. 10
College Football Playoff National Championship Game, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Picks in bold.
Frisco Bowl: No. 24 San Diego State vs. UTSA
UTSA has already made history this season by winning the first conference championship in program history when it defeated Western Kentucky to win the Conference USA title. Now, the Roadrunners will have the opportunity to win a bowl game for the first time.
However, it UTSA hopes to secure a victory in its third bowl appearance, it will need to knock off San Diego State, which is 11-2 after losing to Utah State in the Mountain West Championship Game, in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 21. But the Roadrunners may have an offense talented enough to beat the Aztecs.
While going 12-1, UTSA has averaged 37.8 points and 442.9 total yards per game. But San Diego State will be one of its most challenging opponents yet, so this has the potential to be a competitive game.
Jeff Traylor has taken the Roadrunners to new heights in his second season as their head coach. And if they can notch a bowl victory, it will be an impressive finish to a stellar year.
Holiday Bowl: No. 18 NC State vs. UCLA
There could be plenty of offense during the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28, as NC State and UCLA have both put up some impressive numbers throughout the 2021 season. It should also be a competitive matchup between a pair of Power Five teams that have been tested by numerous challenging opponents.
NC State is 9-3 after notching back-to-back wins over Syracuse and North Carolina to end the regular season. The Wolfpack are averaging 33.1 points and 414.6 total yards per game, with redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary (3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns and five interceptions) leading the offense.
UCLA went on a three-game winning streak to end the regular season, scoring at least 42 points in each of those victories, to finish at 8-4. The Bruins are averaging 36.7 points and 441.3 total yards per game, as senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has impressed as a two-way threat. He's thrown for 2,409 yards and 21 touchdowns, while also rushing for 609 yards and nine scores.
This is a matchup that could go either way. But no matter which team wins, it should be fun to watch, as this game could turn into an offensive shootout with NC State and UCLA trading blows back and forth.
Cheez-It Bowl: No. 19 Clemson vs. Iowa State
Clemson is typically preparing for the College Football Playoff this time of year, and that was the Tigers' goal heading into the 2021 season. Instead, they'll be playing in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, marking the first time they're not playing in the CFP since 2014, which was the first year of the Playoff format.
Although Clemson didn't live up to expectations, it still went 9-3 in the regular season and won its last five games. So the Tigers can still reach double-digit victories for the 11th consecutive season if they can end the year with a win over Iowa State.
The Cyclones are another team that underperformed, as they entered the year with hopes of winning the Big 12 title and instead ended up 7-5. However, they have one of the best running backs in the country in junior Breece Hall, who has rushed for 1,472 yards and scored 23 total touchdowns.
While Clemson is most likely going to win, Hall could keep Iowa State in the game and make things exciting. That's why this is a matchup that has the potential to deliver a thrilling contest later this bowl season.