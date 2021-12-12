Bowl Games 2021-22: Schedule and Winning Predictions for College Football Slate

0 of 4

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

While only four college football teams have a chance to try to capture the national championship during bowl season, plenty of others get an opportunity to end the year with a bowl win. This season, there are 43 bowls taking place, which include the three that comprise the College Football Playoff.

The Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl are the two games serving as CFP semifinal matchups this season. With the high stakes and the top teams taking part (Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia), they could be among the best matchups of bowl season.

But there are plenty of bowl games outside of the CFP and New Year's Six matchups that could provide excitement over the next few weeks. The action begins on Friday, which is when both the Bahamas Bowl and Cure Bowl are taking place.

Here's the full schedule for bowl season, along with predictions for each game, followed by a closer look at some non-New Year's Six matchups that could be entertaining to watch.