Most Underachieving 2021-22 Men's College Basketball Teams

In addition to those seven teams who immediately spring to mind when you think of the biggest letdowns thus far, here are eight more who have fallen well shy of expectations. Ranking drops are from KenPom's preseason rankings to now.

By the way, five of these 15 teams play in the ACC. What a mess that league has been.

Arizona State Sun Devils (4-6) (from No. 58 to No. 101): Marcus Bagley coming back for a second season was a big reason ASU was a fringe tournament candidate, but losing him to a knee injury in the third game of the year is a big reason why the Sun Devils lost game Nos. 4-8 on their schedule. But they also lost game No. 2 at home against UC Riverside with Bagley, so...

Colorado Buffaloes (8-3) (from No. 35 to No. 78): The biggest issue with the Buffaloes isn't their losses, but rather the margin of their wins. They needed overtime to win their home opener against Montana State, and also needed an extra five minutes to beat Duquesne. Wins over Brown and Eastern Washington came by two and three points, respectively. The expectation is those close wins over mid-majors will translate to a rough ride through Pac-12 play.

Florida State Seminoles (5-4) (from No. 24 to No. 40): This year's team just can't seem to figure things out. The 'Noles were blown out by Florida and Purdue, suffered close losses to Syracuse and South Carolina and just barely won home games against Tulane and Boston University. Even in what is shaping up to be an awful year in the ACC, they might finish below .500 in league play.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) (from No. 54 to No. 96): Michael Devoe has been awesome for GT, averaging 22.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. However, he has been a one-man show for a Yellow Jackets team that is 0-4 against the KenPom top 150.

Missouri Tigers (5-5) (from No. 95 to No. 153): Starting the season just barely inside the KenPom top 100, we weren't expecting greatness from Missouri. We also weren't expecting the Tigers to give Pittsburgh a run for its money as this season's worst major-conference team. But after a 14-point home loss to UMKC, a 21-point loss to Liberty and a complete no-show in a rivalry game against Kansas (102-65), one has to wonder if Cuonzo Martin's time in Columbia is nearing an end.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) (from No. 27 to No. 51): Saturday's home win over Kentucky may have somewhat salvaged an otherwise disappointing start, but it doesn't change the fact that the Fighting Irish went 3-4 through the first month of the season with nothing better than a home win over High Point to their credit. Starting ACC play with a 16-point loss at Boston College felt like more of an eye opener than the subsequent narrow win over Kentucky.

Ole Miss Rebels (6-3) (from No. 57 to No. 91): Ole Miss is 1-3 on the year against teams in then KenPom top 250. Up until this past weekend, the Rebels' KenPom rating was fine, and the lone decent win at home against Memphis was at least somewhat of a bragging right. But a 23-point Saturday loss to Western Kentucky was a rough one.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5) (from No. 69 to No. 100): Like Notre Dame, Rutgers might feel like a team on the rise after a massive recent win (vs. then-No. 1 Purdue). But the Scarlet Knights entered that game with losses to DePaul, Massachusetts and Lafayette, as well as a 35-point shellacking at the hands of Illinois. And they subsequently lost by double digits to Seton Hall.