2022 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Preseason Projection of the Field of 68

2 of 8

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Within each region we'll focus on one team that is projected to make the 2022 tournament after missing it in 2021, but for every action, there's an equal and opposite reaction. For those teams to move in, a bunch needed to move out. And these are the five highest-seeded teams from last year who aren't in our preseason field.

While these wouldn't necessarily be our First Five Out if we were seeding beyond the field for this preseason projection, they're all certainly close enough for consideration.

Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 2 seed in 2021)

Missing the tournament the year after making it as either a No. 1 or No. 2 seed probably seems an unlikely fall from grace, but would you believe it happens basically every year?

Xavier was a No. 1 seed in 2018 but went 19-16 en route to the NIT the following season. Louisville went from a No. 2 seed in 2017 to a no-show in 2018. Oklahoma was a No. 2 seed in 2016 and lost 20 games the next year.

Identifying which team is going to fall apart is another matter. And Iowa is the obvious choice after losing not only Wooden Award winner Luka Garza, but also Joe Wieskamp, CJ Fredrick and Jack Nunge. That said, the Hawkeyes should at least make a run at a bid with sixth-year senior Jordan Bohannon back to lead the club.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (No. 4 seed)

Oklahoma State would have been a projected tournament team were it not for the NCAA recently ruling the Cowboys ineligible for the 2021-22 postseason as a result of Lamont Evans' involvement in the FBI bribery investigation.

If you'll recall, we spent all of last season unsure whether Cade Cunningham and Co. would be allowed to go dancing while Oklahoma State appealed this ban. That team ultimately was allowed in, but this one will not.

Creighton Bluejays (No. 5 seed)

Credit to Greg McDermott for putting together an uncommonly great recruiting class for Creighton. No 5-star guys, but he did get four top-75 recruits, as well as D-II star Ryan Hawkins and McNeese State transfer KeyShawn Feazell.

However, replacing all five leading scorers in one offseason is a tough ask for any program. And with Xavier, Seton Hall, St. John's and Butler all likely to be better than last year, Creighton might end up on the wrong end of the Big East bubble.

Colorado Buffaloes (No. 5 seed)

Similar to Creighton's situation, Colorado lost five key contributors, and the hope is that the trio of incoming top-90 recruits will be able to plug most of those holes. The Buffaloes do still have Evan Battey and Eli Parquet as veteran leaders, but replacing everything McKinley Wright IV did for this team is going to be a major challenge.

Clemson Tigers (No. 7 seed)

I like Clemson as a sleeper candidate, if only because Brad Brownell has finished five of the last six seasons ranked in the top 45 on KenPom.com. The Tigers also picked up a pair of intriguing fifth-year seniors from the transfer market in David Collins (South Florida) and Naz Bohannon (Youngstown State). That duo has a combined 2,776 career points, and either one could immediately become the leading scorer for a team that spent most of last season searching for a reliable source of points.

Banking on up-transfers is a risky strategy, though, and the presumed overall improvement of the ACC is likely to squeeze Clemson out of the tournament picture.