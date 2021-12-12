Fantasy Trades That Would Disrupt the Landscape for WWE and AEW

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

As the wrestling world prepares for the winter holiday season, fantasy bookers are making their lists and checking them twice, seeing which blockbuster trades between WWE and All Elite Wrestling could change the landscape of the sport forever.

While a relationship between Vince McMahon and Tony Khan that could include the ability to trade is a highly unlikely scenario, to say the least, it's fun to imagine which talents each company would target and how each brand values its performers.

Here are the possible trades that would benefit both parties and provide fresh starts and interesting feuds for some of the biggest names in the promotions.

New Day for Superkliq

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Instead of simply teasing a storyline on social media, WWE and AEW should work together to make the monumental trade of the New Day's Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for Adam Cole and the Young Bucks.

On the one hand, the New Day comprises three of the most talented Superstars on the WWE roster, including two world champions and a King of the Ring winner. On the other hand, Cole is a former NXT champion and the Young Bucks are one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

For WWE, the addition of Cole and the Young Bucks would give whatever brand they are on a new edge thanks to the irreverent personas of all three members. The Superkliq would be the highlight of Raw or SmackDown every time they appeared.

For AEW, adding Big E, Kingston and Woods bolsters the roster and adds depth in multiple divisions. Not only would the New Day become a top stable on Dynamite and Rampage, but the group would also be featured in the heavyweight, TNT and tag team title scenes.

The trade would shake the wrestling landscape to its core and create a level of pandemonium within the business that fans had never seen before.

Jade Cargill for Asuka and Shayna Baszler

As much as Jade Cargill could become a marquee player in AEW's women's division, the direction of WWE hiring talented athletes and teaching them its style of wrestling should make her one of the company's top targets.

With WWE Creative failing bona fide stars like Asuka and Shayna Baszler, AEW would be wise to pull the trigger on a two-for-one deal to send Cargill to Raw or SmackDown for Asuka and Baszler.

Starting in NXT 2.0, Cargill could be built as an indestructible force who crushes the company's developmental territory before getting the call-up to the main roster. With potential feuds against Bianca Belar, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Cargill would be an instant hit in WWE.

On the other hand, Asuka would become an instant top star on the brand and be booked accordingly, adding an element of realism to the women's division. Add in Shayna Baszler's MMA background, and AEW would instantly have one of the best women's divisions in the sport.

Cody Rhodes for Shinsuke Nakamura

Cody Rhodes is one of the most polarizing names in the wrestling business, but his ceiling as a top midcard act should have Khan considering a trade to WWE, especially with his value likely never to be higher than it is right now.

AEW should be looking to obtain a superior in-ring talent and a Superstar with a massive following who has been cast aside. While that describes a large portion of the WWE roster, the best example is Shinsuke Nakamura.

As one of the biggest international signings of the past decade, Nakamura looked poised to become a world champion and bring his King of Strong Style persona to the American audiences through Raw and SmackDown.

But as Nakamura toils in the midcard, a massive trade for Rhodes would benefit both promotions. Cody would become a popular staple of WWE's secondary championship divisions, while Nakamura could be involved in marquee storylines that allow his intense style to shine through in AEW.

Nakamura for Rhodes is a fair deal that would help both companies.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).