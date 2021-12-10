3 Takeaways from Vikings' Week 14 Win

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings almost invented a new way to lose on Thursday night.

The Vikings came close to blowing a 29-point lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

A stalled-out offense and a stunned defense put Minnesota in the precarious situation it faced until the final play of the game.

Harrison Smith came up with a massive pass breakup on a throw from Ben Roethlisberger to Pat Freiermuth to keep the Steelers from having a chance to tie the game with a two-point conversion.

Smith's game-saving play was one of a few notable second-half moments among a string of errors from the NFC North side, who blew a lead against the Detroit Lions four days prior.

Minnesota conceded 28 points in 13 minutes to allow Pittsburgh to even have a chance of completing its comeback.

The poor second half overshadowed how dominant the Vikings looked in the first two quarters behind Dalvin Cook, who produced the first 200-yard rushing game in the NFL this season.