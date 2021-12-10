3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 14 Loss

0 of 3

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

For the entirety of the fourth quarter on Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers kept things interesting. Even though they had trailed by 29 points well into the second half, the Steelers weren't going to go down to the Minnesota Vikings without a fight.

However, Pittsburgh's comeback attempt was unsuccessful. It scored 21 points in the final 14 minutes and 49 seconds, but that wasn't enough to avoid a 36-28 loss at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Steelers fell to 6-6-1, and they have only one win over their past five games.

With 4:14 to go, Pittsburgh cut Minnesota's lead to eight points when Ben Roethlisberger threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth, then added a two-point conversion on a pass to Diontae Johnson. On the final play of the game, Roethlisberger nearly connected with Freiermuth for another score, but Vikings safety Harrison Smith knocked the ball out of Freiermuth's hands as time expired.

Here are three takeaways from the Steelers' Week 14 loss.