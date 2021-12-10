Dear Abbey: Grading Your Jake DeBrusk Trade Proposals

1 of 8

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

First, let's try to figure out what happened to the once-talented winger in order to assess his value and figure out what a trade for him might look like.

The Alberta native had a solid rookie campaign for the B's in 2017-18, scoring 16 goals and assisting on 27 for 43 points. The following season, he had 42 points with 27 goals. He was shooting at a ridiculous 17.3 percent, up 6.1 points from his rookie year. The following season, his shooting percentage was back down to 11.8 percent and he had 35 points. These numbers seemed a little more realistic than the ones from his first two seasons.

But then his production fell off a cliff.

DeBrusk is no longer playing with elite playmakers. He often played alongside center David Krejci, but then the Bruins traded for Taylor Hall last season while DeBrusk was struggling, and Hall was placed on Krejci's left wing. Then, Krejci went home to play in the Czech Republic.

Krejci's departure exposed Boston's lack of center depth, creating a huge problem for a contending team, and it left DeBrusk in a tough spot.

At just 25, there is reason to believe he can find what once made him great, and it's not out of the realm of possibility to think a change of scenery will benefit him. Looking at the advanced stats, his numbers haven't deviated a ton from his first few seasons.

He's good enough defensively that the Bruins aren't getting caved in when he's on the ice. His expected goals percentage (xG, meaning how likely an unblocked shot from anywhere on the ice is to become a goal at 5-on-5), is similar to what it was during his 27-goal sophomore season (52.20 currently). But his expected goals for and the amount of scoring chance are lower, which is to be expected for a player getting third- or fourth-line minutes.

However, his effort and intensity have been questioned this season. Going from the second line to the fourth would make most forwards unhappy, though, and his teammates appear to be standing behind him.