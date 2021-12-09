Heisman Watch 2021: Examining Odds and Highlights for Finalists

0 of 4

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Heisman Trophy will stay within the Alabama Crimson Tide football program for another 12 months.

Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young is the overwhelming favorite to win the Heisman after he led the Crimson Tide to a win over the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game.

Young will follow DeVonta Smith to make it back-to-back Heisman winners for the premier program in the SEC. Young is so much of a favorite that the odds have been taken down at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The only question surrounding Saturday's ceremony is which order the other three finalists will finish behind Young.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson are all finalists alongside Young.