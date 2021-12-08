Lakers News: Jeremy Lamb Trade Rumors, LeBron Usage, Jeanie Buss on Frank Vogel

2 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Lebron James isn't worried about his current usage in LA, per NBA.com's Mark Medina.

The sport's most recognizable star told the reporter, "I don't get involved on how many minutes I've played, or how many days off. I don't confine to that. I think when you think negative thoughts and have negative energy, it just creeps into your mind. I feel as young as I've ever been."

Head coach Vogel said in response to recent questions about Jame's time on the floor, "“We’re always monitoring his load and just being intelligent with it. Obviously the overtime games are what they are. He’s going to be in there for those, but like you said, he has missed some time. The totality is I think less of a concern than if he played a triple-overtime game and then you played the next night, do you exercise caution in those instances? It’s just something that literally we monitor on a daily basis. We rely on the medical team and feedback on how he’s feeling and make smart decisions" (h/t AJ Gonzalez of Fan Nation).

The number of stars brought into Los Angeles this offseason should have reduced the reliance on James to be on the floor as much as he has been but Lebron leads the team in minutes-played with 36.8.

James has missed half of the Lakers' games this year due to injury and one due to COVID protocols but has dominated floor time when he does play.

The team has under-performed considerably given the stars it has brought into the fold for the 2021-22 season, perhaps enhancing the pressure the star player puts on himself to carry the load in hopes to turn things around.

The struggles he and his team have faced early in this season has fans and analysts questioning the safety of Vogel's position as coach, too.