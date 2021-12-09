Buying or Selling Warriors' Biggest Early-Season Trends

0 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors didn't simply run out of the gate to open the 2021-22 NBA season.

Their chosen method of entry? Being shot out of a cannon.

The Bay Area buzz saw is back, as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and the rest of this roster has contributed to a scorching 20-4 start. For those keeping score at home, that's an .833 winning percentage, second-best in franchise history to only the record-setting 73-win squad of 2015-16.

Not bad for a team still awaiting the debuts of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, right?

The Warriors look like juggernauts, but champions aren't crowned one-quarter into the season, so the true test will be the sustainability of this success.

Among the biggest early-season trends, which ones are built to last and which could falter with time? We'll fill in the blanks with a game of buy-or-sell.