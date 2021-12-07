X

    LSU Starting QB Max Johnson Enters Transfer Portal After Brian Kelly Hire

    Erin WalshContributor IDecember 8, 2021

    BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 27: Max Johnson #14 of the LSU Tigers throws the ball during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    LSU starting quarterback Max Johnson has entered the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday.

    The news comes after the Tigers hired former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly to become their next bench boss following the departure of Ed Orgeron.

    Max Johnson @Max_Johnson_14

    LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here. I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal.

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

