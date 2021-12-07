LSU Starting QB Max Johnson Enters Transfer Portal After Brian Kelly Hire

LSU Starting QB Max Johnson Enters Transfer Portal After Brian Kelly HireDecember 8, 2021
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
LSU starting quarterback Max Johnson has entered the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday.
The news comes after the Tigers hired former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly to become their next bench boss following the departure of Ed Orgeron.
