Oklahoma Senator Proposes Naming 'Desolate' Highway After USC HC Lincoln Riley

An Oklahoma politician is looking to rename a three-inch stretch of highway leading westward out of the state after ex-Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley following his sudden departure to USC.

Kassie McClung of the Frontier relayed a press release from the Oklahoma State Senate communications office, which revealed State Sen. Bill Coleman's requested legislation to "honor" Riley:

Coleman is looking to rename a tiny portion of Highway 325, which leads from the Oklahoma panhandle into New Mexico. The final three Oklahoma inches would be dedicated to Riley.

The ex-Sooner leader didn't drive from Oklahoma to California, as USC put him, his family and some ex-Sooner coaches onto a private jet.

Still, this would be a more symbolic gesture after Riley abruptly left for USC.

Oklahoma has now turned to Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to be their new head coach. Venables is making his return to the Sooners after spending 1999-2011 there in a variety of roles, including assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.