3 Takeaways from Bills' Week 13 Loss

1 of 3

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The vaunted Bills offense has been very inconsistent as of late. Buffalo put up 30-plus points against both the New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints in the last month, but it also scored 15 or fewer against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and now the Patriots.

Turnovers have been part of the problem. Quarterback Josh Allen didn't throw an interception on Monday, but he tossed seven over the previous four games (he has 10 on the season). Another issue has been Allen's lack of backfield support.

The Bills rank 13th in rushing and ninth in yards per carry, but Allen has contributed heavily on the ground. He's rushed for 422 yards for 30 percent of the team's total. Devin Singletary and Matt Breida are averaging 4.6 and 5.1 yards per carry, respectively, but they haven't always been effective.

On Monday, Singletary, Breida and Zack Moss combined for only 60 yards on 19 carries. That was not enough on a night when passing was difficult and the Patriots rushed for 222 yards.

Buffalo could use another influx of talent in the backfield, but play-calling has also been an issue. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has relied heavily, perhaps too heavily, on Allen—the Bills rank just 18th in rushing attempts. In bad winter weather, that might not be the best recipe for success.

It was the wrong game plan on Monday night, as Allen was just 15-of-30 passing for 145 yards and a touchdown.