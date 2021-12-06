3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 13 Win

0 of 3

Don Wright/Associated Press

It's difficult to underestimate just how important the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 13 was.

Few NFL rivalries are as heated and as entertaining as the one that exists between the Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens. It's a rivalry that dates back to when the Ravens were the original Cleveland Browns, and one that has intensified after the move to Baltimore.

Since the AFC North was formed in 2002, either Pittsburgh or Baltimore has won the division 15 of 19 times. Even during a season in which every AFC North squad is at .500 or better, this matchup carries a ton of weight.

On top of beating a hated rival, the Steelers also move back above .500 and back into a tight AFC playoff race. The win puts an end to a 0-2-1 skid and sets up what will be a critical final five weeks.

Here are our three biggest takeaways from Pittsburgh's 20-19 win over Baltimore in Week 13.