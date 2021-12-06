NCAA Football Playoff 2021-22: Full TV Schedule, Odds and Projections

2 of 3

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

Two of the best FBS quarterbacks will be on display at the Cotton Bowl.

Alabama's Bryce Young is the likely Heisman Trophy winner and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder has been fantastic all season.

Ridder's play will be the reason why Cincinnati remains competitive with Alabama for four quarters.

The senior quarterback produced 3,190 passing yards and 36 total touchdowns during Cincinnati's undefeated season.

Ridder shined against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with 297 passing yards, two scores through the air and a rushing touchdown.

Cincinnati's overall performance against Notre Dame is a glimpse into how the Bearcats can perform against a FBS power like Alabama.

The Bearcats might not be able to beat Alabama, but Ridder, running back Jerome Ford and Co. will pose a threat to the Alabama defense.

Alabama's offense came to life in the SEC Championship Game, but there could be concerns about its performance in the Cotton Bowl because it was not as consistent as previous Crimson Tide teams.

Alabama struggled to put up points in November against the LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers. They were a few minutes away from not scoring a touchdown in four quarters against Auburn.

The No. 1 seed will be at a disadvantage without John Metchie, who tore his ACL in the SEC Championship Game.

If Jameson Williams can't break free of the coverage from Cincinnati's top defensive backs, Alabama's offense may struggle to get going and not cover the 13.5-point spread.