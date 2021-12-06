Fantasy Basketball 2021: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 7

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 7December 6, 2021
At this point in the season, most fantasy basketball teams should be putting points on the board with regularity.
The only thing that should be needed are a few tweaks here and there.
It's Week 7 in the 2021-22 NBA campaign and some teams—like those that were fortunate enough to draft Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic or Kevin Durant—are really faring well, while those that have players who are injured or not playing well are floundering.
No matter where a team lands in the spectrum, it's always a good idea to identify strengths and weaknesses and add and drop players as needed.
Here are a few helpful tips on what players can add depth to any lineup and get any team racking up the fantasy points it needs.
Add: Jae'Sean Tate, SF, Houston Rockets
With the way things are going this season, it would be advisable to add players who will face the Oklahoma City Thunder each week, because a lot of them are having career nights against OKC.
Jae'Sean Tate is one of them. The second-year forward out of Ohio State put up 32 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out seven assists and blocked five shots.
The 26-year-old was the main reason the Houston Rockets rallied from a double-digit deficit to win 114-110.
Tate followed that amazing performance with solid outings against the Orlando Magic and the New Orleans Pelicans, where he posted stat lines of 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and 11 points, five rebounds and seven assists, respectively.
Both contributions resulted in victories for the win-starved franchise.
With the myriad of injuries to the young Rockets squad, Tate should be able to contribute for the next few games at a similar clip.
Drop: Chris Boucher Drop, F/C, Toronto Raptors
It's a long season in the NBA, with a lot of ups and downs.
For Chris Boucher, though, it's been more downs than ups.
After logging a breakout campaign last year, the 28-year-old seems to have regressed as a player and it's not sitting well with the Toronto Raptors.
Boucher seems to have lost the confidence of the Raptors' coaching staff and fans, and his name is starting to be mentioned in trade rumors.
In his last five games, the 6'9" big has only posted double-digit scoring once (14 points against the Washington Wizards). He's struggling to pull down rebounds and his defense has suffered as he gets baited into trying to block shots.
Boucher may warrant a revisit later in the season when he can pull his game back together, but he's dead weight for fantasy teams and might have to be dropped.
Add: Dewayne Dedmon, C, Miami Heat
No team likes to lose a player of Bam Adebayo's caliber.
The All-Star suffered a torn UCL in his right thumb and is expected to be out four to six weeks as he recovers from surgery.
However, that spells opportunity for Dewayne Dedmon.
The seven-footer got the start against the Cleveland Cavaliers last week and took advantage of his chance, posting a stat line of 11 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal.
The 32-year-old won't leap off the page in the scoring column moving forward, but he's a sure thing when it comes to rebounds and blocks.
For the fantasy teams that had Adebayo, Dedmon is a very good value add.