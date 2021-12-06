3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 13 Loss

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

No team has been mathematically eliminated from the NFC playoff race through the first 13 weeks of the 2021 NFL season. However, some are looking much better than others in their pursuits of division titles or wild-card berths.

The Chicago Bears have not been looking great. And that didn't change Sunday afternoon.

In a challenging matchup, the Bears lost 33-22 to the Arizona Cardinals at a rainy Soldier Field, marking their sixth defeat in the past seven games. Chicago couldn't build any momentum from its Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions and consequently dropped to 4-8.

The Cardinals built a 14-point lead by the end of the first quarter, and the Bears couldn't make things close in the second half. Chicago trailed by at least 10 points for all of the final 35 minutes and 40 seconds.

Here are three takeaways from the Bears' Week 13 loss.