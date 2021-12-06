College Football Playoff 2021-22: Updated Odds, Predictions Against the Spread

2 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Alabama is favored to beat Cincinnati by nearly two touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl, and that shouldn't come as a surprise. There's a stark contrast between the two programs' CFP experience.

The Crimson Tide are here pretty much every year. Since the CFP was introduced in 2014, Alabama has made it in seven times in eight seasons. The only time it missed out was the 2019 campaign. And it may not have made it this year if the team had lost to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

The Bearcats are not only in the CFP for the first time in program history, but they're also the first Group of Five team to get there. They're the only undefeated team in this year's playoff, but did their AAC schedule prepare them enough to potentially beat Alabama?

It may not take long to figure that out after the Cotton Bowl kicks off on New Year's Eve. If Alabama gets off to a strong start and puts Cincinnati in an early hole, the Crimson Tide may just roll to a lopsided victory by relying on their talent, depth and experience.

Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young is likely going to be the Heisman Trophy winner, and he's taking his game to yet another level with the stakes raised. He passed for 421 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing score in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia's top-ranked defense.

Cincinnati's defense has played well this season, but it hasn't faced many offenses like Alabama's. And because of that, it's going to become clear early in the Cotton Bowl that the Crimson Tide will have plenty of offensive success against the Bearcats.

In Alabama's five previous CFP semifinal wins, it has won by at least 17 points four times. It rarely struggles at this point in the season, and that will be the case again when it wins handily against Cincinnati.

Prediction: Alabama wins by at least 14 points