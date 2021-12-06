Spotlighting the NBA's Best Shooters This Season

0 of 5

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Now that we're over a quarter of the way into the 2021-22 NBA season, we can start to take a lot of numbers around the league a little more seriously.

Sure, wild hot or cold streaks could still have a dramatic effect on an individual player's numbers, but samples are now big enough for meaningful takeaways.

And that includes numbers on the game's best shooters. To determine who's most deserving of that distinction, we used the same formula deployed in last week's "Exposing the NBA's Worst Shooters This Season."

Take everyone's average points per attempt from 10 feet and out, subtract the league average from the same range and multiply that answer by the player's number of attempts.

This yields a number that tells us how many more (or fewer) points a player has scored than a perfectly average shooter from a given range and during a given time frame. It also accounts for both efficiency and volume of jump-shooters throughout the NBA and gives us a top five that's not all that surprising (always a good sign).

But before we look at those players, a little FYI on some close calls and the bottom of the list.

Those within shouting distance of fifth place include Kevin Durant (plus-46.7), Pat Connaughton (plus-45.7) and Desmond Bane (plus-42.7). Then, there's a bit of a dropoff to a group that includes Fred VanVleet, Joe Harris and Karl-Anthony Towns.

As for the final five, those are Saddiq Bey (minus-34.1), Davion Mitchell (minus-34.6), Jalen Suggs (minus-35.0), De'Aaron Fox (minus-39.6) and Anthony Davis (minus-43.8).

The five below are on the opposite end of the spectrum.