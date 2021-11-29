Exposing the NBA's Worst Shooters This Season

0 of 5

We're roughly a quarter of the way into the 2021-22 NBA season, and plenty of numbers are starting to take hold.

Shooting percentages, for example, are a little easier to trust than they were a few weeks ago. Hot streaks can still have dramatic impacts on season-long production, but plenty of players are probably within shouting distance of the efficiency marks with which they'll end the season.

If the following five are in that group, they'll likely look back on this campaign with an eye toward improvement. So far, no one's been worse at jump-shooting.

To arrive at these names, we used a simple formula that was previously deployed in an article detailing the best three-point shooters of all time (though it can be applied to any range):

Take the player's points per shot from the given range and subtract the league-average points per shot from the same range and during the relevant time period. Then, multiply by the number of attempts from that range.

For example, if a player attempts 100 shots from 10 feet and out (the range we'll use for this list) and makes 20 threes and 20 twos, he scored exactly one point per attempt. Right now, the league average from that range is 0.97 points per attempt. The shooter is 0.03 points above average per attempt. Multiply that by the 100 attempts, and you'd have three points above average.

This season, the top five yielded by this formula is:

Stephen Curry (a terribly unsurprising reveal, I'm sure), two Nets and two Bucks. The bottom five, on the other hand...well, you can find them below.