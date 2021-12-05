WWE NXT WarGames 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

With WWE officially retiring the TakeOver name for NXT specials, this year's WarGames event feels like the final step in changing over to the new NXT 2.0.

Here is the full card:

Imperium vs. O'Reilly and Wagner

Grimes vs. Hudson

Strong vs. Gacy

Bron Breakker, Carmela Hayes, Grayson Waller and Tony D'Angelo vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano and LA Knight

Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano and LA Knight Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade and Kay Lee Ray vs. Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne and Dakota Kai

Let's take a look at everything that happened at Sunday's WarGames event.