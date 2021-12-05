Bowl Projections 2021-22: Predictions for Top Teams Before Final CFP Poll Reveal

0 of 4

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Conference championship weekend had the potential to shake up the College Football Playoff landscape. It didn't quite do that, though, as there weren't too many surprising results Saturday. Instead, many of the top teams in the country solidified their spots atop the rankings.

No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati were all victorious. It was no shock that the Wolverines and Bearcats won the Big Ten and AAC championships, respectively, as both were favored heading into their games and seemed poised to lock in their spots in the CFP.

As for Alabama, it once again proved that it's a force to be reckoned with, as it knocked off No. 1 Georgia 41-24 in the SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide will be heading to the CFP for the seventh time in the eight years since its introduction.

Will Georgia still be heading to the CFP after its quest for an undefeated season came to an end? Here are predictions for the playoff field (which will be announced Sunday) as well as the matchups for the rest of the New Year's Six bowl games.