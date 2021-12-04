SEC Championship 2021: Final Odds, Preview, Prediction for Georgia vs. Alabama

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs need to beat an old foe in the form of the Alabama Crimson Tide to finish off their undefeated run through SEC play.

It seems fitting that Alabama is the final hurdle to overcome for the top-ranked Bulldogs to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff. Georgia has not beaten Alabama since 2007, and it fell short against the Crimson Tide on three occasions during the Kirby Smart era.

Smart is one of the many former Nick Saban assistants who have failed to beat the Alabama head coach. Jimbo Fisher became the first former Saban assistant to beat his old boss when Texas A&M upset Alabama on October 9.

Saturday's SEC Championship Game is the perfect setting for Smart's Bulldogs to take out the frustration from previous losses to Bama.

Georgia comes in with the top-rated defense and has rolled the majority of its opponents this season. A win would feel even sweeter because it would likely knock Alabama out of College Football Playoff contention.

SEC Championship Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 4

Start Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or CBS Sports app

Odds

Spread: Georgia (-6.5)

Over/Under: 48.5

Moneyline: Georgia -255 (bet $255 to win $100); Alabama +205 (bet $100 to win $205)

Via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

Georgia came close to beating Alabama in two of the teams' three meetings under Smart.

The Bulldogs lost the 2017 season CFB Playoff National Championship in overtime when Tua Tagovailoa connected with DeVonta Smith for a game-winning touchdown pass.

Alabama won the rematch in the 2018 SEC Championship Game by seven points. The Crimson Tide also won the regular-season meeting between the two sides last season.

Georgia is better equipped to beat Alabama this time around because of the defensive unit it has built up throughout the season. The Bulldogs have held all of their opponents to a maximum of 17 points, and they have stud players in every layer of defense.

Defensive lineman Jordan Davis was considered a dark horse to win the Heisman Trophy at one point in the season. Linebackers Nakobe Dean and Channing Tindall lead the team in tackles and combined for 9.5 sacks. Derion Kendrick and Christopher Smith are tied with Dean for the team lead of two interceptions. The defensive backs do not have high interception totals because of how well they played in coverage.

Georgia has had an answer for every type of offense it has seen this season. It limited the high-powered Tennessee Volunteers to 17 points and shut out the run-heavy Arkansas Razorbacks. The top-rated FBS defense will be prepared for anything that Bryce Young and the Alabama offense throw at it.

Alabama comes into Atlanta with something to prove because it struggled to produce points on the road in Auburn last time out. The Crimson Tide needed a late 97-yard game-tying drive to level the Iron Bowl and send it to overtime. They eventually won in the fourth overtime.

The Crimson Tide also experienced struggles earlier in November when they mustered just 20 points against LSU. Alabama's defense has not played to its typical high standard, either, allowing 35 points to Arkansas on Nov. 20 and being gashed for 41 points by Texas A&M in Week 6.

Saban's team is more vulnerable than it will ever be, which is why Georgia has such a great opportunity to become the king of the SEC on Saturday.

Georgia will get Alabama's best fight, but the Bulldogs should gain separation thanks to its fantastic defense.

Prediction: Georgia 31, Alabama 17

