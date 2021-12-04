College Football Playoff 2021: Updated Rankings and Bowl Predictions

2 of 3

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Orange Bowl (Dec. 31): Georgia vs. Oklahoma State

Cotton Bowl (Dec. 31): Michigan vs. Cincinnati

These four schools have a combined one previous College Football Playoff appearance. Georgia reached the Playoff in the 2017 season, when it lost to Alabama in the CFP National Championship Game. The other three programs have never reached the CFP.

So there should be a fresh feel to this year's Playoff, assuming these teams take care of business Saturday.

Georgia likely doesn't need to win to get into the CFP. If it loses to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, it would be its first loss of the season after reeling off 12 consecutive wins. The Bulldogs wouldn't be the No. 1 seed in that scenario, but they could still get into the Playoff.

But if Georgia wins the SEC title, it may also prevent Alabama from getting into the CFP. The Crimson Tide have only missed the Playoff once since the system was implemented in 2014, and they're also the defending national champions.

However, Alabama would be a two-loss team without a conference title. It would likely need some other top teams to lose in order for it to still have a chance to get into the CFP at that point.

The prediction here is that Georgia will win, as will Michigan and Cincinnati in its respective conference title games. The Wolverines will defeat Iowa for the Big Ten championship, while the Bearcats will take down Houston to win the AAC championship.

Those three teams will secure spots, Alabama will lose and Oklahoma State will seize the open spot by beating Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game. And with that, the CFP field for this season will be set.