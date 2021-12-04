College Football Playoff Selection Show 2021: Date, Start Time, Live-Stream Info

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Sunday's College Football Playoff Selection Show is one of the biggest days of the year for the top-ranked college football teams that are hoping to punch their tickets to the CFP National Championship.

During the show, the four teams the selection committee chooses to battle for the championship trophy will be announced and the two semifinal matchups will be set.

Georgia, Michigan, Cincinnati and Alabama are the top four teams listed on the Associated Top 25, but after Saturday's slate of games, will that order change?

Will there be any upsets to shake things up?

While the participants are still unknown, the two semifinal games (the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl) will be played on New Year's Eve. The CFP National Championship is set to be played on Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Here's the latest on how and when to watch the 2021 CFP Selection Show and a few predictions.

2021 CFP Selection Show Info

Date: Sunday, Dec. 5

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN online



Current Playoff Picture

Of the seven games scheduled for Saturday, the one all eyes will be focused on is the SEC Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia.

If the Bulldogs win, then it's an easy decision for the committee. The Crimson Tide are out of the top four, and another team enters the picture, such as Oklahoma State if it beats Baylor as expected.

On the flip side, if Georgia loses, that would shake things up and the Bulldogs could fall to No. 3 or No. 4, Alabama would take No. 1 and either Michigan or Cincinnati could get pushed out in favor of the Cowboys.

Another big game on the schedule is Michigan vs. Iowa. If the Wolverines lose, that could open the door for Notre Dame to get the nod.

Ohio State fell to No. 7 after the drubbing it took at the hands of the bitter rival Wolverines, so for the Buckeyes to get back in, there would have to be two or three big upsets at the top. If every team that is projected to win does just that, Ohio State will be playing in the Citrus Bowl.

The Bearcats are the biggest surprise this year and boast an undefeated record (12-0) and a No. 3 ranking. If they take care of business against Houston in Saturday's American Athletic Conference Championship Game, they will finish 13-0, which should make them the first team outside of a major conference to play for the CFP National Championship.

Cincinnati's unprecedented run has made them the darling of college football and a David among Goliaths.

"There's no such thing as perfect in football, but basically they're having to do that," former Boise State head coach Chris Petersen told Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. "There's just no margin for error."

They could be overlooked through no fault of their own, though.

If Alabama beats Georgia and Oklahoma State beats Baylor, there's a chance the committee will find a way to deny the Bearcats their chance at glory.

So there it is. Big-game Saturday has a chance to be just another day at the office or the big disrupter.

If the selection committee doesn't get it right, there will be a lot of fresh critics of the system and a horde of unhappy college football fans.

Buckle up. It's going to be an interesting weekend.