3 Takeaways from Saints' Week 13 Loss

0 of 3

Brett Duke/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints should not have played Taysom Hill at quarterback in the second half of Thursday night's 27-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Hill was clearly hampered by the finger injury he suffered in the first half. He was wearing a splint, and he received medical attention on the sideline while the Saints defense was on the field. His injury severely affected New Orleans' offensive approach in what could have been a winnable game. The Saints were within one score of the NFC East leader deep into the third quarter.

New Orleans' defense played as well as it could to give Hill and Co. a fighting chance in the second half, but the offense did not capitalize on that effort.

The Saints are now 5-7 and in an awkward spot in the standings. They are not good enough to compete for a playoff spot, but they are not bad enough to be in contention for a high first-round draft pick yet.