Eagles' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 13

Eagles' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 13December 3, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles fans are walking a fine line between rooting for high picks in the 2022 NFL draft and making a playoff push.
The Eagles come into Week 13 with three top-15 selections. The highest pick of that group is their own selection at No. 9.
The projected draft order could swing out of the Eagles' favor if they beat the New York Jets and get closer to the No. 7 seed in the NFC. They are a half-game behind the Washington Football Team for the final playoff spot.
If the Eagles win, they need some help from a divisional rival and a struggling team in the AFC South to keep the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts inside the top 15.
The Eagles own Miami's first-round pick from a series of trades that occurred prior to the 2021 NFL draft. They will take Indianapolis' top selection if Carson Wentz plays 75 percent of the team's snaps.
Giants over Dolphins
A New York Giants win over the Miami Dolphins would serve plenty of purposes for the Eagles' draft stock.
First, it would keep the Dolphins inside the top 10 for another week. The Eagles' pick from Miami sits at No. 9.
The Dolphins are on the only winning streak of teams currently scheduled to pick inside the top 15, but that run could come to an end at any point.
Philadelphia needs the Giants to win to break up the New York dominance in the top 10. The Giants hold the No. 6 and No. 7 picks going into Sunday. They also possess the Chicago Bears' first-round selection from the trade that allowed the NFC North side to move up to take Justin Fields.
In most cases, the Eagles would be rooting against a divisional rival, but in the context of the current draft order, it makes sense to root for the Giants for at least one week.
In the worst-case scenario in which the Eagles lose to the Jets, they could move ahead of the Giants in the first round order if they both have five wins by the end of Sunday.
Texans over Colts
Bears over Cardinals
