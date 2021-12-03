Eagles' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 13

0 of 3

John Munson/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles fans are walking a fine line between rooting for high picks in the 2022 NFL draft and making a playoff push.

The Eagles come into Week 13 with three top-15 selections. The highest pick of that group is their own selection at No. 9.

The projected draft order could swing out of the Eagles' favor if they beat the New York Jets and get closer to the No. 7 seed in the NFC. They are a half-game behind the Washington Football Team for the final playoff spot.

If the Eagles win, they need some help from a divisional rival and a struggling team in the AFC South to keep the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts inside the top 15.

The Eagles own Miami's first-round pick from a series of trades that occurred prior to the 2021 NFL draft. They will take Indianapolis' top selection if Carson Wentz plays 75 percent of the team's snaps.