Heisman Watch 2021: Latest Race Predictions Entering Week 14

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Heisman Trophy race is a mess.

No clear-cut favorite has emerged from the pack of contenders with one Saturday of games left to play before the award is handed out.

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud were among the front-runners in November, but neither player is participating in conference championship weekend.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young might be the Heisman favorite by default. If he turns in a decent game against Georgia on Saturday, he may wrap up the award.

There is also a growing case for a defensive player to win the Heisman for the first time since Charles Woodson in 1997.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson surged on to the Heisman radar in Week 13, and he can further his case with a strong outing in the Big Ten Championship Game.