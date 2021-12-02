College Football Odds Week 14: Picks Against the Spread for Updated Top 25 Games

0 of 3

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Georgia Bulldogs have been a flawless team in a college football season of chaos.

Kirby Smart's program avoided any potential upsets during the regular season because of its top-ranked defense.

That unit will be on display again on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

While the defense will be important, Georgia's offense could have its showcase game of the season to lock up the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia's offense eclipsed the 40-point mark in each of the last four games and it has not dipped below 30 points since the Week 1 win over the Clemson Tigers.

If the Bulldogs remain that efficient, they will cover the SEC Championship Game spread and put another double-digit win on their resume.

The Oregon Ducks may have to follow the same offensive formula to open conference championship weekend with a win.

Oregon had no answers for the Utah Utes defense on November 20 in Salt Lake City, but now that the Ducks get the Utes on a neutral field, the results could be different.