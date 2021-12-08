Re-Grading Every NBA Team's 2021 Free-Agent Signings

1 of 30

Adam Hagy/Getty Images

Notable Free-Agency Additions: Gorgui Dieng (one year, $4 million)

Notable Re-signings: John Collins (five years, $125 million), Lou Williams (one year, $5 million)

Getting Collins back on a deal that stayed below max value seemed like a win for the Hawks at the time, and the 24-year-old has remained steady with his production even after getting paid.

Even though his scoring has dipped a tad (down to 17.0 points per game), it's more so because of a drop in usage rather than a slip in shooting. Collins' true shooting mark of 64.5 percent is above his career average, and his plus-14.4 swing rating is easily the best of his five seasons, ranking in the 91st percent of all players according to Cleaning the Glass.

Collins' big deal has been well worth it, even if the smaller contracts handed out to Williams and Dieng have been minor disappointments.

Williams' poor defense can no longer be overlooked due to his offense, as his 6.3 points per game is the lowest he's registered since 2006-07. This will likely be his last season, as he told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks in November. Dieng hasn't played much (8.4 minutes per game) even with Onyeka Okongwu recovering from shoulder surgery, but he is a capable defender who provides little offensively.

Most of Atlanta's free-agent spending was done last offseason, with Collins' big contract looking like money well spent to this point.