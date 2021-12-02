3 Takeaways from Knicks' November Performance

1 of 3

Elsa/Getty Images

The feel-good story of Walker's homecoming is already finished.

That's not to say he'll never contribute for the Knicks again, but a return to Madison Square Garden never perked up the Bronx native the way so many had hoped. More or less a scoring specialist, he only cracked double-digit points in four of his 12 November outings and was benched for the finale.

"It's a tough decision to make, but you always have to do what you think is best for the team," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters. "I view Kemba as a starter, and so it'd be tough to play three small guards together."

Walker's point production wasn't enough to keep him on the floor, and given the 31-year-old's recent trouble with knee injuries, it's possible that could be the case going forward. He wasn't scoring with any efficiency (39.1/29.6/87.5 shooting slash in November), and he was a statistical drag on the defense, which has allowed 15.5 more points per 100 possessions when he plays than when he doesn't.