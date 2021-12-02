3 Takeaways from Warriors' November Performance

1 of 3

Matt York/Associated Press

Stephen Curry might have finally looked mortal against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, but those moments have come few and far between for the MVP front-runner.

Despite managing just 12 points on 21 shots, he still finished his 14-game month with nightly averages of 27.4 points and 6.6 assists and a 46.6/42.3/92.5 shooting slash. Tuesday marked the second time all month when he didn't post a positive plus/minus; the other was when the Warriors were outscored by a single point during his 35 minutes of their Nov. 3 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

His defense has perked up. His three-point shooting might be better than ever (at least by volume). His ball control is among the best of his career. His impact is astounding. The only two times he bettered his current .271 win shares per 48 minutes, he captured the MVP, per Basketball Reference.

His all-time greatness was cemented well before this season tipped, but the 33-year-old makes you wonder whether we have even seen his best work yet.