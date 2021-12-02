3 Takeaways from Lakers' November Performance

1 of 3

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook was a franchise fixture for the Oklahoma City Thunder until he wasn't. After spending the first 11 seasons of his NBA career in the Sooner State, he's now on his third different team in three years since his departure.

That's a big adjustment on its own, but the learning curve has been especially steep in Los Angeles. He's sharing lead ball-handling duties with LeBron James, and those two must ensure Anthony Davis gets his touches, too. This is all happening on a lineup that doesn't have great spacing to begin with and has shuffled players in and out of it due to injury.

That's a long-winded way of saying Westbrook deserves more time to find his form, even if some of the biggest preseason worries about his arrival have seemingly come to fruition.

It's hard to say how good the 33-year-old will ever be for the Lakers, but hopefully there are brighter days ahead. Entering Wednesday, the team was 4.5 points worse per 100 possessions with him than without.