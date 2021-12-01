Exposing the NBA's Worst Defenders This Season

0 of 5

Even in this age of NBA information, when everyone has access to deep-dive numbers that even front offices weren't privy to a decade ago, accurately measuring defensive impact remains an unconquered frontier.

In its explainer for box plus/minus ("a basketball box score-based metric that estimates a basketball player's contribution to the team when that player is on the court"), Basketball Reference acknowledges some of the limitations of defensive catch-all numbers.

"Such critical components of defense as positioning, communication, and the other factors that make Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan elite on defense can't be captured, unfortunately. ... Box Plus/Minus is good at measuring offense and solid overall, but the defensive numbers in particular should not be considered definitive. Look at the defensive values as a guide, but don't hesitate to discount them when a player is well known as a good or bad defender."

For this exercise, we'll deploy three such guides (defensive box plus/minus, Dunks & Threes' defensive estimated plus-minus and 538's defensive RAPTOR rating) and defensive rating (a team's points allowed per 100 possessions when a given player is on the court) to give us an idea of who's been the biggest liability on that end in this early portion of 2021-22.

When you sort every player with 100-plus minutes by the average of their ranks in those four numbers, you get the following top five: Gary Payton II, Isaiah Hartenstein, Andre Iguodala, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.



One eyebrow-raiser there might be Hartenstein. And though his numbers may return to earth a bit over the course of the season, the Los Angeles Clippers are allowing a whopping 12.8 fewer points per 100 possessions when he plays. Other than that, the top five passes the sniff test (misconceived notions about Jokic notwithstanding).

Of course, this isn't a perfect exercise. Each number has its shortcomings, and defensive rating is largely dependent on who the player is sharing the floor with. But these guides, in concert with video and a handful of other numbers, at the very least, point us in the right direction.

And on the opposite end of the aforementioned top five, below you'll find the bottom of the list.